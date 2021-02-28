STA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,578 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

STA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $179.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

