STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,000 Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of WKHS opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

