STA Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.