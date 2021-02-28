STA Wealth Management LLC Has $203,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

STA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.67. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $171.38.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.