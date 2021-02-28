SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. SSR Mining posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

SSRM stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 3,133.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,733,000 after purchasing an additional 338,787 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,312,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 650,422 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 400,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

