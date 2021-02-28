SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SSE in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. SSE has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

