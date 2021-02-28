Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.17.

SQ stock opened at $230.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.39. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.13, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock valued at $285,884,688 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Square by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Square by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

