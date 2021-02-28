SPX’s (SPXC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

SPXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. SPX has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

