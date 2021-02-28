Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Cut by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,797 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

