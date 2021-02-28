SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given New $124.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SWTX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

SWTX opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

