Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the January 28th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Spine Injury Solutions stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Spine Injury Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

