Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the January 28th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Spine Injury Solutions stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Spine Injury Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile
