SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 714,796 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,766,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

