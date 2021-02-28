Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) President Sells $214,510.00 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $58.13 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,227 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,089,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

