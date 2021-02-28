Solvay’s (SOLVY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOLVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SOLVY stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

