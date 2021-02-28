Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,064 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises 9.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 31.24% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $49,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 293,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 33,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 45,153 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.89. 17,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,277. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $34.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.