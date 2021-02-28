SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $247-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.29 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.19-0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWI shares. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE:SWI opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par sold 289,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $6,350,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock worth $181,600,922. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

