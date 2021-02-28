Snap’s (SNAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.06.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at $67,441,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 1,949.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Snap by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.