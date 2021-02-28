Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.06.

SNAP opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

