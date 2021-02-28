Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

SNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $47.74.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.