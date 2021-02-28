Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 82,713 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,713 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.