Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 320 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 247.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 126,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $138.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,599 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

