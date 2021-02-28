Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 1,620 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 132.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,899 shares of company stock worth $6,851,984 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Qualys stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.