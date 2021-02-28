Smith Asset Management Group LP Reduces Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.