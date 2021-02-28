Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases New Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cactus by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in Cactus by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 487,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cactus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,253,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 267,803 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cactus by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 164,228 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHD opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on WHD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

