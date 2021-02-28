Smith Asset Management Group LP Invests $2.02 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,244 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

NIKE stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.12. The company has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.