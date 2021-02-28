Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United Community Banks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 108,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Community Banks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of UCBI opened at $33.06 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

