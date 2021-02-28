Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after buying an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 137,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 325,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWD opened at $93.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $105.35.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

