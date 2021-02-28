SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) vs. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Financial Comparison

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SMART Global and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Viavi Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

SMART Global presently has a consensus price target of $43.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.12%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $17.64, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than SMART Global.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 0.06% 16.65% 5.94% Viavi Solutions 3.23% 18.19% 7.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and Viavi Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.12 billion 1.03 -$1.14 million $1.81 25.80 Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.26 $28.70 million $0.58 27.91

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SMART Global has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats SMART Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

