SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0010 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $85,001.03 and approximately $15,148.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.00776375 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00030420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040435 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

