Six Flags Entertainment Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

SIX opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $386,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

