SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Shares of SITE opened at $158.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

