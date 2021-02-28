Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $588.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 588 ($7.68), but opened at GBX 610 ($7.97). Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.71), with a volume of 26,346 shares traded.

SLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 578.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 475.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The company has a market capitalization of £491.52 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

