Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $588.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 588 ($7.68), but opened at GBX 610 ($7.97). Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.71), with a volume of 26,346 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £491.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 578.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 475.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.