Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,387 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 112.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,216,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $103.88 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81.

