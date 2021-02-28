Sigma Planning Corp Has $935,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000.

BSJM stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

