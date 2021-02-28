Sigma Planning Corp Has $884,000 Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 248.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $716,224 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.