Sigma Planning Corp Has $826,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Twitter by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 42.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after buying an additional 85,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.32.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

