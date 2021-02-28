Sigma Planning Corp Has $800,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

