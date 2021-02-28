Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 162.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB opened at $272.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

