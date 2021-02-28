Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,441 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $909,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

IBUY stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.02. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00.

