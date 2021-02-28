Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.74. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of BSRR opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $366.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

In related news, Director Susan M. Abundis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,829 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

