Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Jack C. Macdonald Buys 10,000 Shares

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at C$451,180.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$14.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$17.85. The company has a market cap of C$940.56 million and a P/E ratio of -38.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -256.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.65.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

