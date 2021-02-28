Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Drops By 85.0%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the January 28th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,347,000 after purchasing an additional 284,828 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,301,000. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 427.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 133,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after acquiring an additional 49,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

TDF stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

