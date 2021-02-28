Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declines By 87.6%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the January 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28.
About Techtronic Industries
