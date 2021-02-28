Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declines By 87.6%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the January 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.