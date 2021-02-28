Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Drops By 87.8%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the January 28th total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PCF opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,295.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,863 shares of company stock valued at $239,586. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.