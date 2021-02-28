Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Declines By 92.7%

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the January 28th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,361,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPE opened at $0.02 on Friday. GulfSlope Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About GulfSlope Energy
