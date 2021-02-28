Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Declines By 92.7%

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the January 28th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,361,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPE opened at $0.02 on Friday. GulfSlope Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

