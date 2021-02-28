Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Expands By 1,647.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 1,647.6% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) by 216.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 19.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:FTXD opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

