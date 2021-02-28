Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Decreases By 99.1%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the January 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FBBPF opened at $2.02 on Friday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.