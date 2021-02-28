Short Interest in Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Drops By 92.0%

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the January 28th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CONXF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Conic Metals has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

Conic Metals Company Profile

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

