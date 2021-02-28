Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,550.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,280.97 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,265.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,089.31. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

